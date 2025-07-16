A day after birthday, 20-yr-old murdered over rivalry in Kodungaiyur

CHENNAI: A day after his 20th birthday, an MKB Nagar youth was hacked to death by a rival gang in the early hours of Monday at Erukancheri over a rivalry. The incident happened hours after the college dropout celebrated his birthday with his friends.

The Kodungaiyur police arrested six persons, all under 22 years of age, in connection with the murder. The police have also secured two juvenile delinquents.

The deceased was identified as K Sankar, a college dropout. Sankar lived with his family in MKB Nagar. On July 13 (Sunday), he left home, informing his family that he was going to meet his friends.

When Sankar's mother, Chitra, called him that evening, he told her he would come home, but never returned. When Chitra called up his friends to check about Sankar's whereabouts, they had informed her that Sankar had been attacked by a gang.

The Kodungaiyur police reached the scene on information, secured Sankar and moved him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police investigations revealed that Sankar was drinking with his friends, celebrating his birthday, when a trio who came in a two-wheeler issued threats to Sankar and fled the scene.

Hours later, around 3 am on Monday, the trio returned with a group and began attacking Sankar with weapons, killing him.

After investigations, police arrested Nithin Kumar (21), Stephen Raj (22), Lingeshwaran (22), Jaffer Ahmed (21), Balaji (19), Naveen (21) and two more minors in connection with the murder. Probe revealed that Nithin and Stephen had enmity with Sankar, and they plotted to murder him.

The six of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. The minor boys were sent to a government home for boys.