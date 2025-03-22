A dance performance exploring encounters and connections

CHENNAI: As part of the March Dance Festival 2025, Goethe-Institut presents Meet Repeat, a unique dance performance that explores movement, connection, and shared experiences.

The event, in collaboration with Tanzbar Bremen (Germany), aims to make dance more visible, inclusive, and accessible. Locally, the project is supported by Design Beku and Basement 21.

The performance will take place on March 22 at 7 pm at Goethe-Institut.

Since 2023, the Goethe-Institut across India, in collaboration with Tanzbar Bremen, has been working on a project to promote inclusive dance ensembles.

After an intensive workshop in 2024, artists from Germany have been engaging in residencies across India, with the first held in Bengaluru and the second now set to unfold in Chennai.

Meet Repeat is a dance-theatre performance that delves into encounter, connection, and repetition themes. It examines what happens when people meet for the first time, how social conventions shape interactions, and what patterns or behaviours we unconsciously repeat.

Through movement, the performance turns these ideas into an artistic journey of storytelling and expression.

The show brings together a diverse mix of dancers, actors, and performers, including Shailesh, a Bhangra dancer from Bengaluru; Harshini Boyalla, an actor, and folk artist based in Bengaluru; Chandiran R, a yoga therapist from Chennai; Deivamani S, a national-level football player and dancer; Tushti Aravind, a dancer and artist from Chennai; and Daniel Riedel and Tim Gerhard from Germany.