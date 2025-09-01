A celebration of women-led businesses

CHENNAI: Meena Bazaar, a flagship event of Rajasthan Cosmo Club (RCC), is stepping into its 24th edition. A confluence of art, fashion, food, entrepreneurship and a space for networking, this event features more than 150 stalls from more than 30 cities.

Earlier, in an interview with DT Next, Manish Kumar Chowdhari, president of RCC, said, "The evolution over two decades is remarkable. From 10 stalls, we have now expanded to over 150 stalls. This event is entirely dedicated to women to showcase their entrepreneurial talents and also promote the journey of ideas driven by women. Moving forward, we wish to extend into more cities in a nuanced way. This is a fundraising project with an organic approach. Precisely, Meena Bazaar is not just an idea but also our emotion."

Meena Bazaar is on until Tuesday at Rajah Muthiah and Rani Meyyammai Hall in Egmore. For more details, contact 9940299407.