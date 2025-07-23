A 55-year-old man was killed as lorry rammed his 2-wheeler

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man was killed in an accident after a speeding lorry hit his two-wheeler near Kundrathur on Monday night.The bike caught fire after the impact.

The deceased was identified as Srinivasan, a resident of Arunachaleswarar Nagar in Kundrathur.

On Monday night, the medical representative was riding his two-wheeler along the Kundrathur–Pallavaram road to deliver medicines when a lorry collided with his vehicle.

Due to the force of the impact, Srinivasan was thrown off the bike and died on the spot.

On information, the Chromepet traffic investigation police visited the spot, sent the body for post-mortem to Chromepet GH, and the police have registered a case.