Two adults, one boy arrested for harassing women in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Police arrested three people, including a minor boy, for harassing women in separate incidents in Chengalpattu.

A 16-year-old girl from Paalar in Chengalpattu went missing 3 months ago. Her parents filed a complaint with the Chengalpattu taluk police station.

Investigation revealed that Nesamani (50) from the same locality, who is also her father’s friend, went missing on the same day. Both their mobile phones were switched off. Police found Nesamani had withdrawn money from his account, and was seen talking to his friends on a public telephone. Soon, they locked his back accounts.

After a few weeks, on Sunday, Nesamani and the girl surrendered in the Chengalpattu taluk station. Nesamani was arrested under Pocso Act, and remanded in judicial custody. However, the girl refused to go with her parents and the police sent her to a government home in Guduvanchery and further inquiry is on.

In another incident, police arrested two youngsters, including a minor boy, who misbehaved with a woman at knifepoint near Chengalpattu on Sunday night. Police said that she was staying in a rented house in Dhimmavaram near Chengalpattu.

On Sunday night after work, she was climbing the stairs to her apartment when Arun (24) and a 17-year-old threatened her at knifepoint and misbehaved with her.

She called the police helpline number. And a team rushed to the spot, and arrested both of them and remanded them in judicial custody.