973 vehicles seized by Chennai Traffic Police to be auctioned on March 26

CHENNAI: Hundreds of vehicles impounded by the Chennai Traffic Police department over the past few months will be auctioned to the public on 26th of this month.

A press release from Chennai traffic police department stated that a total of 973 vehicles including 953 unclaimed two-wheelers, 11 three-wheelers and 9 four-wheelers have been seized in connection with various traffic violations in the city.

These vehicles will placed on display at the Police Armed Forces Quarters Grounds in Puducherry.

These vehicles will be open for auction on March 26 from 10 am.

The booking for the public auction will be held on 19th and 20th from 10 am to 2 pm at the same ground in Puducherry.

Police said that only bidders with valid proof of ID cards and GST registration numbers will be allowed to pay the booking fee.

The auction amount apart from the token booking amount, and GST for the vehicles sold has to be paid in full the next day, the release said.

The public auction will be held in the presence of the bidders and the auction committee.