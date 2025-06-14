88% of youth want to live with family when old, reveals study

CHENNAI: According to a study by HelpAge India, an NGO, the desire to live with family remains strong as 88% of youth expect to live with family when they grow old, and 83% of elders want to or plan to reinforce the enduring importance of family-based living.

To mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (June 15), the NGO launched the ‘Understanding Intergenerational Dynamics & Perceptions on Ageing’ report, which is based on a national study surveying 5,798 respondents.

It was conducted across 10 metro and non-metro cities, covering – 70% youth (18-30 years), and 30% elders (60 years & above) on the perceptions, interactions, and emotional dynamics between youth and elders in urban India.

Both generations share similar fears for old age: loneliness (youth 69%, elders 68%), poor health (67% and 61%), and financial insecurity (62% and 58%). They agree that financial security (elders 70%, youth 72%) and good physical and mental health are key to a fulfilling old age.

As of 2025, around 12% of the Indian population is aged 60 and above, and this is expected to rise to 19% by 2050. India also holds the distinction of being home to the world’s largest youth population, with over 365 million individuals aged 15–29 years.

The report revealed that youth primarily associate elders as being lonely (56%), dependent (48%), but also wise (51%) and respected (43%), indicating a mix of empathy and admiration, along with the existence of stereotypical views. Young adults, especially those aged 18–24, share strong emotional bonds with their grandparents particularly in multigenerational households. Interestingly, youngsters living away from family hold more positive perceptions of ageing, showing that distance doesn’t always mean disconnect.

Media greatly influences youngsters’ perceptions of the elderly, with 80% saying portrayals affect their views often showing elders as wise and caring, but also dependent or comic.

In terms of proximity to elders, a notable difference is seen between metro city youth (62.52) and those in non-metro cities (65.18), with the latter showing stronger expressions of respect, possibly due to more traditional or community-oriented value systems. Youth mostly interact with grandparents (49%) and parents (45%), while elders connect primarily with sons (50%) and grandsons (40%).

While 71% of elders use basic phones, only 41% have smartphones. And 13% use the internet or social media, and 5% access services like online banking or health apps. Notably, 14% use no digital tools.

Barriers to digital adoption include 66% of elders finding technology confusing and 51% fearing errors. Youth serve as key enablers, with 54% of children and 52% of grandchildren acting as digital guides. Yet, youth perceive elders as disinterested (78%) or forgetful (66%), while elders cite youth’s lack of patience (71%) and fast explanations (49%).

On health, there’s strong mutual support: 81% of elders and 82% of youth believe youth should accompany elderly to doctors, and 65% from both sides support help with medication and home care.