85 ponds, 88 rainwater parks to make monsoon easier on Chennai, lists GCC

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has detailed its ongoing and planned works to restore ponds and create rainwater harvesting parks across the city in preparation for the northeast monsoon.

Restoration works on 22 ponds in south Chennai have begun with support from the Indian Environmental Foundation, and 44 more ponds have been identified for improvement at a cost of Rs 119.32 crore.

A separate plan to restore 41 ponds across zones, including Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram and Tondiarpet at a cost of Rs 119.42 crore is also in place.

The civic body said it has restored 70 ponds over the past four years at a cost of Rs 144.34 crore. From 210 ponds, the GCC now has 251 ponds under its control at present.

The four new ponds constructed inside the former campus of Madras Race Club in Guindy and the two ponds created near the MRTS line at the six-vent culvert are among the recent additions.

Simultaneously, 88 rainwater harvesting parks have been set up at a cost of Rs 14.74 crore. These parks are developed with public spaces and playgrounds redesigned with recharge pits to absorb stormwater.

In 2022–23, 57 parks were set up across neighbourhoods, including Tondiarpet, Perambur, Anna Nagar, Alandur and Sholinganallur at a cost of Rs 7.67 crore. Another 27 parks were completed this year for Rs 6.34 crore, while four more are currently in progress at Rs 72.6 lakh.

Under schemes like Singara Chennai 2.0, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Namakku Naame, and the Asian Development Bank project, pond restoration has been taken up in zones such as Villivakkam, Manali, Ambattur, Madhavaram and Perungudi.

These include temple tanks and large community lakes, where encroachment removal, desilting and bund strengthening have been carried out.

The GCC stated that the works are intended to reduce waterlogging, improve groundwater recharge and make water bodies usable public spaces.