8 foreigners among 17 held in two synthetic drug cases

CHENNAI: Chennai: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) have arrested eight foreign nationals among 17 people in two drug peddling cases registered last month, highlighted the Joint Commissioner of Police (East) P Vijayakumar on Thursday.

With the ambition of Greater Chennai Police (GCP) to eradicate narcotics, especially synthetic drugs, lock, stock, and barrel, and the efforts of the ANIU (anti-narcotics intelligence unit) are directed towards achieving the same, stated the JCP, while addressing the media.

According to data provided by the city police, since the formation of the ANIU, 21.9 kg of methamphetamine have been seized by Chennai police in the last eight months.

As part of the police efforts towards reaching the kingpins, the city police have arrested eight foreign nationals - seven Nigerians and one Sudanese national- in two recent cases registered in Anna Salai and Triplicane police, the JCP highlighted.

“From our investigations so far, most of the synthetic drugs peddled in the city are sourced from other states,” the JCP said, pointing out that their investigations into the two recent cases led them to Bengaluru and other places where they secured the Nigerian nationals.

Of the seventeen persons arrested in the two cases, seven accused are from Tamil Nadu, and the remaining are from other states and foreign nationals. Around 36.5 grams of methamphetamine, two grams of heroin, 5.3 grams of OG ganja, and other narcotic substances were seized from them.

Apart from being prosecuted for the drug cases, City Police will also be coordinating with other agencies to find out if the arrested foreign nationals have indulged in visa violations and would recommend action.

“We will be seeking custody of the arrested persons to find more about their network, areas where they stock their supply and others involved,” a senior police officer said adding that their preliminary investigations have revealed that some of the synthetic drugs are sourced from Myanmar and some of the arrested persons claim that their suppliers are in Nigeria.

The arrested foreign nationals have been identified as Christopher Oluchukwa, Samir Salah Nouraldeen, Etim Antigha, Effiong Etim, Sheu Adeleke, Chigemezel Nwune, Ogoegbunem, and Benard Oknkwo Juel.