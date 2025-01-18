Begin typing your search...
8 chain-snatching cases reported in one day near Tambaram; woman cop among victims
One of the victims is a woman police officer stationed at the Chennai Commissioner’s office.
CHENNAI: A series of chain-snatching incidents was reported across several areas near Tambaram with robbers targeting eight locations in a single day.
The areas include Selaiyur, Manimangalam, Guduvanchery, and Maraimalai Nagar, said a Thanthi TV report.
One of the victims is a woman police officer stationed at the Chennai Commissioner’s office.
Police have formed three special teams to track down the criminals, the report added.
Next Story