8 chain-snatching cases reported in one day near Tambaram; woman cop among victims

A series of chain-snatching incidents was reported across several areas near Tambaram with robbers targeting eight locations in a single day.

The areas include Selaiyur, Manimangalam, Guduvanchery, and Maraimalai Nagar, said a Thanthi TV report.

One of the victims is a woman police officer stationed at the Chennai Commissioner’s office.

Police have formed three special teams to track down the criminals, the report added.