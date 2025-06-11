Begin typing your search...

    75-year-old man electrocuted in Arumbakkam

    Police sources said that Jothi Kumar was supervising the reconstruction works at his residence when the incident happened.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Jun 2025 6:50 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-06-11 01:20:03  )
    75-year-old man electrocuted in Arumbakkam
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A 75-year-old man was electrocuted in Arumbakkam on Monday. The deceased was identified as Jothi Kumar of MMDA colony, Arumbakkam.

    Police sources said that Jothi Kumar was supervising the reconstruction works at his residence when the incident happened.

    While checking out the wall, which was erected, Jothi Kumar placed his hand on the wall when he got electrocuted.

    He was moved to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

    Police said that there was a leakage in the wiring which spread on the wall. Arumbakkam Police have registered a case and are investigating.

    ArumbakkamelectrocutionResidence
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X