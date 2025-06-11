75-year-old man electrocuted in Arumbakkam

CHENNAI: A 75-year-old man was electrocuted in Arumbakkam on Monday. The deceased was identified as Jothi Kumar of MMDA colony, Arumbakkam.

Police sources said that Jothi Kumar was supervising the reconstruction works at his residence when the incident happened.

While checking out the wall, which was erected, Jothi Kumar placed his hand on the wall when he got electrocuted.

He was moved to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Police said that there was a leakage in the wiring which spread on the wall. Arumbakkam Police have registered a case and are investigating.