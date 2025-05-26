7-month-old slips from mom’s hand, dies after rashly driven van hits bike

CHENNAI: Three people, including a seven-month-old child, were killed in separate road accidents in Chennai and Sriperumbudur on Saturday.

In Pulianthope, a seven-month-old child died after he fell off the arms of his mother, who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler. While riding near Pulianthope roundtana, a rashly driven load van hit the two-wheeler, after which the rider lost balance. In the melee, the child's mother, Varalakshmi, too, lost balance and the child slipped off her arms and fell on the road.

The passersby rushed to the aid of the injured and moved them to a hospital,l where the child was declared brought dead. Police said Varalakshmi's former husband was riding the bike and he survived with a fracture on his leg. The deceased child, Azhar, is Varalakshmi's son from another marriage, police said.

The Pulianthope Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) registered a case against the load van driver, Purushothaman.

In another accident in Sriperumbudur, 40 km from the city, a couple was killed after their two-wheeler was knocked down by a staff bus on the Sriperumbudur-Singaperumal road late on Friday night. The victims were identified as B Vedagiri (54) and his wife V Vadivammal (52) of Chinnaveppedu village.

Probe revealed that they were riding back home after visiting a relative in Walajabad when the accident happened near Kolathur village. On information, the Palur police rushed the injured couple to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. A case has been registered, and further investigations are on.