65-year-old air passenger dies at Chennai airport en-route to Hyderabad

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old woman from Assam, travelling to Hyderabad as a transit passenger for medical treatment, died of cardiac arrest at Chennai airport on Monday.

The deceased, Anu Poruch of Assam, had been suffering from an illness and was heading to Hyderabad for further treatment with her daughter and son-in-law. The family boarded an Indigo flight from Assam to Chennai and were scheduled to take a connecting flight to Hyderabad at 9:25 pm.

While seated in the waiting area, Anu suddenly collapsed after experiencing severe chest pain. Airport security personnel rushed her to a private hospital located within the airport premises, where she was admitted for treatment. Despite efforts to revive her, she was declared dead around 10 pm.

On information, airport police visited the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to Chromepet GH. A case has been registered.