65 new Mudhalvar Marunthagams to come up in Chennai

CHENNAI: During the council meeting on Friday, the Greater Chennai Corporation has approved the 65 new Mudhalvar Marunthagams (Chief Minister’s Pharmacy) in the buildings owned by the local body in 6-10 city zones.

The Marunthagams will have to pay rent, which will be increased by 15% once every three years. The locations of the pharmacies and the selection of pharmacists are currently being discussed.

A resolution was passed to grant permission to the Triplicane Town Cooperative Society to establish these pharmacies.

Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced that 1,000 pharmacies would be set up in TN. In the first phase, 39 Marunthagams were inaugurated on February 24.

Meanwhile, the GCC proposed to construct a new market complex at Pattinathaar Kovil Street in the Tiruvottiyur Zone at Rs 9.78 crore.