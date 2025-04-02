Begin typing your search...

    60-yr-old arrested for usurping property in Teynampet worth Rs 5 cr with forged documents

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 April 2025 8:51 PM IST
    60-yr-old arrested for usurping property in Teynampet worth Rs 5 cr with forged documents
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A 60-year-old man was arrested by the Central Crime Branch in a land fraud case where the elderly man, along with his accomplices, forged documents and usurped property in Teynampet worth Rs 5 crore.

    The city police had registered a case based on a complaint from Darachand of Teynampet. He stated that fraudsters had impersonated his mother, mortgaged his house and land in Teynampet and taken a Rs 3.03 crore loan from a bank.

    Darachand learnt of the fraud recently and approached the city police with a complaint, after which the Central Crime Branch's Land Fraud Investigation Wing (LFIW) registered a case and began investigations.

    In April last year, Police arrested Kalaiselvi (59) of Kallakurichi in connection with a case of impersonating the complainant's mother and creating forged documents. Based on the inputs provided by Kalaiselvi, CCB arrested S Sridhar (60) of Kodambakkam for aiding Kalaiselvi in the forgery.

    He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Police said that Sridhar was already booked in another land fraud case by the CCB.

    DTNEXT Bureau

