60-year-old steals scooters from Tambaram, sells them in Tiruvannamalai; arrested

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old man, who targeted and stole scooters in and around Tambaram and sold them at cheaper rates to milkmen and traders in and around Vandavasi in Tiruvannamalai, was arrested by the Tambaram city police. The police recovered 14 two-wheelers from the accused.

A special team was formed after several two-wheeler theft complaints were received in the Tambaram Commissionerate limits. The team combed through the CCTV footage of the areas where the thefts were reported. In the videos, they found an elderly man dismantling the locks and stealing the vehicles.

Soon, a hunt was launched for the man seen in the video. On Tuesday morning, the police intercepted a scooter near Urapakkam and detained the man on suspicion after he gave evasive replies.

On interrogation, it was revealed that he was the one behind the scooter thefts. "He had stolen 10 scooters in the last two-and-a-half months. He either used a fake key or hotwired to steal the vehicles," said a police official.

The stolen vehicles are taken to villages in and around Tiruvannamalai, where he sold them to milkmen and small traders after changing the number plates. Police recovered the nine scooters that were sold and five other scooters that were parked behind his house in Urapakkam.

Police said that the accused, M Hariharan, has been indulging in two-wheeler thefts for the last 10 years and has cases against him in Chennai and Chengalpattu, too. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.