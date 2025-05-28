60-year-old dies of Covid in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old man undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, Chennai died on Wednesday, marking a fatality linked to the virus in the city, according to Thanthi TV.

The deceased, identified as Mohan was admitted with several pre-existing health conditions, according to hospital authorities.

Health officials confirmed that his co-morbidities contributed to the severity of his illness.

Tamil Nadu Health Department stated that the number of coronavirus infections in the state remains lower compared to many other parts of the country.

Further details awaited.