6-year-old child, elderly woman attacked by stray dogs in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A six-year-old boy and an elderly woman were injured in separate stray dog attacks in Tiruvallur on Thursday, Daily Thanthi reported.

Police said Nishant, who resides in Kakkalur, was walking to a nearby shop when a stray dog bit him on his arm, leg, and thigh. Neighbours rushed him to the Tiruvallur District Government Medical College Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

In a similar incident, an elderly woman in the same area was also bitten by a stray dog.

Residents claimed repeated complaints to the municipal administration had failed to bring any action.

Locals have urged the district administration to immediately step in and curb the stray dog menace in the area.