6-lane bridge over Rajakilpakkam to link Tambaram eastern bypass

CHENNAI: The Highways Department has proposed a six-lane high-level bridge across Rajakilpakkam lake to provide a seamless link between the Tambaram Eastern Bypass and the Marmalong Bridge-Irumbuliyur (MBI) Road, aiming to ease chronic congestion around Tambaram and Camp Road. The project has received an administrative sanction of Rs 208.31 crore as per recent government orders.

The elevated bridge is being taken up to close the final 850-metre missing stretch of the 9.3-km Tambaram Eastern Bypass. Since the approved alignment cuts through Rajakilpakkam lake, embankment formation is not permitted by the Water Resources Department. Recent court rulings requiring that waterbodies remain undisturbed have reinforced the decision to construct an entirely elevated structure across the lake.

The dual three-lane bridge will have independent foundations and superstructures for each direction. It will start from the lake bund near Madambakkam junction and land on the existing bypass at chainage near Camp Road. Vehicles moving from Perungalathur towards Velachery will cross MBI Road at Level-1 before joining it. A viaduct is planned above Camp Road to allow uninterrupted movement below. The design was cleared by the Technical Audit Committee in August 2024.

Officials said the bypass is a crucial link that diverts southern traffic away from GST Road, especially during festival seasons when movement towards the southern districts peaks. With most other sections either completed or nearing completion, the Rajakilpakkam lake crossing remains the only major gap. Once operational, the bypass is expected to significantly cut travel time for commuters heading to Velachery, OMR or ECR, and reduce congestion in Tambaram town.

The alignment has also been coordinated with the upcoming CMRL corridor along MBI Road. A steering committee has advised that the bridge connect to MBI Road at grade to avoid interference with metro construction. Decisions on a grade separator at Madambakkam and Camp Road junctions will be made after the bypass is opened to the public.