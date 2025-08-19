Begin typing your search...

    6 govt school kids to participate in international youth forum in Bangkok

    At UNCC, the students will get an opportunity to speak on critical issues like quality education, climate action, gender equality, innovation and leadership, and global citizenship.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Aug 2025 8:56 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-08-19 17:25:34  )
    
    School Education Secretary Chandra Mohan (second from left) with students from different government schools across TN 

    CHENNAI: As many as six government school students – 3 boys and girls respectively – are all set to represent India at the fifth International Youth Forum to be held at the UN Conference Centre (UNCC), Bangkok, on August 21 and 22.

    The students are YS Yalini (16) of Government Model School and Kamlesh (15) of Government Boys Higher Secondary School, both in Namakkal; M Dharanisri (13) of Government Model Higher Secondary School, Thanjavur; Nisanthini (15) of Government Higher Secondary School, Vellore; V Ragul (13) of Government Higher Secondary School, Chengalpattu, and Ashwak (16) of Municipal Boys Higher Secondary School, Salem.

    At UNCC, the students will get an opportunity to speak on critical issues like quality education, climate action, gender equality, innovation and leadership, and global citizenship. They would also be interacting with stakeholders such as policy makers, educators, diplomats, and youth innovators to discuss ideas and strategies for achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

    This event is part of the Student Education Expedition to the UN (SEEUN), organised by the Sustainable Development Council, an organisation with Special Consultative Status with the UN Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC).

