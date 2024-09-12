55-year-old electrocuted at under-construction crematorium in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man employed at a crematorium under construction near Madhavaram died of electrocution there on Tuesday night. Another worker escaped with injuries.

The police identified the deceased as Abel Ali, who was part of a group, including migrant workers employed at the site.

On Tuesday, the group was erecting a metal scaffolding outside the site.

The workers were standing very close to an EB transformer that was located outside the site. As they were working, Abel touched the scaffolding that came into contact with the transformer. He got electrocuted and collapsed on the ground on impact. Another worker who tried to rescue Abel also suffered minor injuries.

Abel was then rushed to a government hospital, where he was declared dead. Based on the information, the Madhavaram police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.