5,400 red-eared slider turtles seized at Chennai airport; two traffickers arrested

CHENNAI: Customs officials on Thursday seized approximately 5,400 red-eared slider turtles, valued at around Rs 75 lakh, which were illegally brought from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, at Chennai International Airport.

The turtles are often sought after for their ornamental value, were found in the luggage of two passengers who arrived on a private flight from Malaysia.

The passengers, identified as Ramesh Akash (29) and Tamim Ansari Mohammed Rafique, both residents of Chennai, had returned from a trip to Malaysia and were under suspicion by customs officials.

Upon conducting a thorough inspection of their luggage, officials discovered a large number of red-eared ornamental slider turtles alive in the cardboard boxes.

The 5,400 red-eared star turtles, which are typically found in cold regions such as Thailand, Malaysia, and parts of Europe, are kept as ornamental pets in large private estates and decorative tanks.

In addition, these turtles are also believed to have medicinal properties, which has contributed to their illegal trade.

Concerns were raised by both the customs and the Forest Crime Branch of the Federal Department of Wildlife regarding the ecological risks posed by the introduction of these turtles into India.

They could potentially carry foreign pathogens that could harm India's wildlife, birds, and even human populations.

Furthermore, the introduction of these animals could severely impact water ecosystems and the broader environment.

After the discovery, the wildlife officials immediately consulted with the Union Forest Department Crime Branch officials and decided to send the tortoises back to Malaysia.

The customs officials have arrested the 2 passengers who illegally smuggled these from Malaysia to Chennai and are conducting further investigation.

It was decided that the turtles would be returned on the same flight to Kuala Lumpur, with the passengers bearing the cost of shipping them back.

In previous cases, traffickers bringing illegal wildlife species from Malaysia to India have been arrested, with some facing strict legal action under conservation laws. The two passengers involved in this trafficking incident will also face charges under various stringent legal provisions.