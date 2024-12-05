Begin typing your search...
54-year-old lawyer held for sexual harassment in Puzhal
CHENNAI: A 54-year-old man, an advocate, has been arrested by the Puzhal police for allegedly sexually harassing a 25-year-old woman on an MTC bus on Wednesday evening.
The arrested man Gurumurthy of Puzhal, an advocate, was handed over to the police as the bus driver took the bus to the police station.
After an inquiry, he was arrested and sent to judicial remand, police said.
