    54-year-old lawyer held for sexual harassment in Puzhal

    The arrested man Gurumurthy of Puzhal, an advocate, was handed over to the police as the bus driver took the bus to the police station

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Dec 2024 10:58 PM IST
    54-year-old lawyer held for sexual harassment in Puzhal
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A 54-year-old man, an advocate, has been arrested by the Puzhal police for allegedly sexually harassing a 25-year-old woman on an MTC bus on Wednesday evening.

    The arrested man Gurumurthy of Puzhal, an advocate, was handed over to the police as the bus driver took the bus to the police station.

    After an inquiry, he was arrested and sent to judicial remand, police said.

