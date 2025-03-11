50-year-old Andhra ice cream vendor and 42-yr-old woman killed in separate accidents

CHENNAI: Two persons were killed in separate road accidents on Kamarajar Salai and in Perambur late Monday night.

In the Kamarajar Salai incident near Marina Beach, the deceased, Ramesh, was a 50-year-old ice cream vendor from Andhra Pradesh. He was living in a rented house in Ayanavaram.

On Monday night, Ramesh had attempted to cross the road near Lighthouse when a rashly driven car knocked him down. Passers-by rescued Ramesh and moved him to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Anna Square TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) have registered a case and arrested a 25-year-old man, Shyam Sivanandham, who was behind the wheel of the car.

In another accident near Perambur, 42-year-old R Padmini, of Otteri, riding pillion with her son Hariharan in a two-wheeler, died while her son survived the accident after a concrete mixer lorry hit their two-wheeler on ICF constable road.