50 sovereign of gold stolen from two houses in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Unidentified intruders decamped with 50 sovereign gold ornaments from two houses in Chengalpattu on Monday.

Prakash (48) of Aathur near Chengalpattu, a software engineer, lives on the first floor of his house, and Jayashankar (40) was his tenant on the ground floor.

A few days ago, Prakash went to his in-law’s house in Chengalpattu and Jayashankar too travelled to his native.

On Monday night, when Jayashankar returned home, he found the main door was broken and five sovereigns of gold were missing.

Soon, Jayashankar alerted the Chengalpattu taluk police station. Meanwhile, Prakash who returned from Chengalpattu, found that his door was also broken, and 45 sovereigns of gold and Rs 18,000 cash were missing.

The Chengalpattu police are trying to identify the intruders with the help of CCTV.