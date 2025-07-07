5 injured as car turns turtle on Chennai-Trichy highway

CHENNAI: Five people were injured after their car turned turtle on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway near Maduranthagam on Monday morning.

A car carrying five people, including three women, was speeding on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway. Around 7 am when nearing Silavattam near Maduranthagam, one of its tyres burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle and it turned turtle on the road.

All five of them suffered injuries and were trapped inside the vehicle, and screamed for help. Other motorists passing by quickly stopped and helped rescue the injured passengers.

On information, the Maduranthagam police team arrived at the spot and they admitted the injured to the Maduranthagam GH. The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

Following the incident, the traffic was affected on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway for a while.