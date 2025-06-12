45-day old ‘stolen’ baby found dead; mom detained in Injambakkam

CHENNAI: A day after a 45-day-old baby, one of the twin children, was deemed stolen by its family members, police have detained the child’s mother on suspicion in Injambakkam. The child was found dead amid the bushes near their home.

Police sources said that the investigations point to the mother flinging the child from the terrace as she was upset over the child being underweight.

According to Neelankarai police, twin girls were born a month-and-a-half ago. On Tuesday, the father noticed that one of the babies was missing after which he searched in the house, which proved futile. So, he filed a police complaint. Since his wife had recently given birth, he thought that an intruder had entered the house and stolen the child when she was sleeping.

Upon searching, police found the child unconscious amid the bushes near the couple’s house. The child was rushed to a hospital where it was confirmed dead.

Subsequent probe revealed that the woman was upset since giving birth, as one of the children was underweight and remained weak. Police have recovered CCTV footage in which she was seen walking in the terrace at odd hours. Further investigations are underway.