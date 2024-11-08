44-yr-old electrocuted while fixing flag poles

Begin typing your search...

    Venkatesan was erecting flag posts on both sides of the street for a wedding ceremony to be held in Serpananchery on the Walajabad-Vandalur Road.

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: A 44-year-old man was electrocuted while erecting flag poles in Padappai on Thursday. Venkatesan of Vivekananda Nagar owns a shop in Padappai, which rents out tents, chairs and sound systems for functions.

    Venkatesan was erecting flag posts on both sides of the street for a wedding ceremony to be held in Serpananchery on the Walajabad-Vandalur Road.

    While erecting the poles he came in contact with the overhead electric cable. Onlookers rushed him to a private hospital in Tambaram from where he was referred to the Chromepet GH but Venkatesan was declared dead. Manimangalam police are investigating.

