42 vacancies in Avadi Corporation since 2019

CHENNAI: It has been almost five years since the then Avadi municipality was converted into a Corporation (2019). Subsequently, taxes have been revised but the vacant posts for the newly-formed Corporation hang in balance.

According to Avadi municipal website, as on date, 42 posts lie vacant, and the maximum vacancy is at the engineering department with 15 posts.

“For instance, vacancy for a superintending engineer and head of town planning section affects workflow,” admitted insiders

According to official sources, the engineering department responsible for the development of the Corporation’s infrastructure has several posts vacant including one for a superintending engineer and an assistant executive engineer. Out of the four assistant engineer posts, only one is filled and the remaining are vacant. In skilled assistant grade II, nine posts and the single post of fountain cleaner is not filled yet.

In the general department, there’s vacancy for two assistants, two junior assistants, two typists, a record clerk, office assistant, and night watchman. In the accounts section, there is only one post for accountant and even that’s vacant. In the revenue section, there are 2 vacancies for assistant revenue officers and 7 openings for revenue assistants. Out of the five posts in the town planning section, there’s vacancy for a town planning officer and town planning inspector. The case is not different in the public health section where there is only one employee for five posts as sanitary inspector, and two vacant posts as sanitary work supervisor.

When contacted, the Avadi Corporation Commissioner S Kandasamy said, “Recruitment is a State-level process. Currently, the interview is over. Finalisation of candidates is expected to be completed and the posts would be filled before Pongal. Monsoon-related works were not affected due to the vacancies, as for the past four years, we’ve been managing like this during the rains. This time too, there were no major incidents. Also, if there were any necessities, the respective councillors would inform the Corporation and accordingly, the staff would be deployed from the nearby urban bodies.”