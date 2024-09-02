42 stray dogs caught in Chennai F4 street racing area in last three days

CHENNAI: Stray dog menace has hit the Chennai street racing event, where the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) caught 42 canines in the area. The dogs are kept in the Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre at Pullianthope.

Dr J Kamal Hussain, veterinarian, GCC, said, “For the safety of stray dogs, and to ensure they don’t cause any disturbance during the event, 42 canines were caught in the last three days. They have been kept at the Pullianthope centre, and will be released on Monday morning.”

The Corporation will perform ABC surgery on the unsterilised dogs that have been caught in the area. The remaining would be released when the event is over.

Meanwhile, with an increase in the number of cases of stray dog bites in the city, the civic body has decided to increase the number of sterilisations from 15,000 to 50,000 annually. Additional manpower including veterinarians, attenders and security personnel at ABC centres will be recruited at the earliest.