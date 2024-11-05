406 metric tonnes of firecracker waste cleared post Deepavali: Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has reported the removal and destruction of 406 metric tonnes of firecracker waste, following the Deepavali festival.

The waste was collected by cleanliness workers from various areas and taken to a private factory in Gummidipoondi for processing.

As part of cleanup efforts, 275 tonnes of firecracker waste were removed from the city during the Deepavali celebrations, the GCC said in a statement, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

92.78 tonnes of firecracker waste was cleared on the first day of Deepavali, while 167.55 tonnes was removed on the second day, and 146 tonnes on the third day.

The GCC also assured that proper safety measures were implemented to prevent pollution from the destruction process at the incineration facility.