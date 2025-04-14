40-year-old cab driver found dead inside car in Saidapet

CHENNAI: Police on Sunday night recovered the body of a 40-year-old man from a parked car in Saidapet. Police suspect that he died of asphyxiation.

Residents in Manthope Colony alerted the local police after the car remained parked at the same spot near a Tasmac outlet in Manthope since Saturday evening, and the man inside the car seemed unconscious.

On reaching the scene, the police broke open the door and moved the man to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police then moved the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The police identified the deceased as Tamizhmaaran, a native of Sivaganga district. The probe revealed that he was working as a call taxi driver in the city for the last few months.

The police suspect him of having slept inside the car with the air conditioner on for long hours, which would have led to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Saidapet police have registered a case, and investigations are under way.