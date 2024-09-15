40 sovereigns of gold stolen in Tiruvottiyur, police launch search to nab gang

CHENNAI: Police have launched a search for a gang that allegedly broke into a house in Tiruvottiyur in broad daylight and escaped with 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery on Saturday.

Police have recovered CCTV footage of a suspect entering the house.

The occupants of the house on Ellaiamman Koil Street - Selvakumar (39) and his wife, Shenbagashree (35) - are advocates.

On Saturday morning, the couple and their children had left the house to visit Shenbagashree’s family. When they returned in the evening, they found the house’s front door broken open. The couple rushed inside to see that the intruders had escaped with 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery.

Based on Selvakumar’s complaint, Tiruvottiyur police registered a case and launched a search for the suspects.

On perusing the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood, police found that the suspects had also attempted to enter another house on the same street but dropped the plan as there was public movement. Further investigations are underway to catch the culprits.