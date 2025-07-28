4 traders held for counterfeit Apple products in Ritchie Street

CHENNAI: The Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Unit of the Enforcement Bureau-CID seized counterfeit Apple brand mobile accessories worth Rs 3.6 lakh during a raid at a showroom on Ritchie Street, and four traders were arrested by the police.

The action followed a complaint lodged by R Kumaravel, an executive with a private firm tasked with monitoring and reporting the sale of counterfeit mobile accessories under leading brand names. Based on the complaint, the enforcement team conducted a raid after the complainant sent a decoy to buy an Apple product and found it was a fake one.

During the operation, the police arrested four men from Rajasthan - Nitesh Jain (35), Ramesh Kumar (32), Utham Kumar (38) and Jetharam (26). Investigations revealed that the accused were sourcing fake Apple mobile accessories from Mumbai and selling them in Chennai.

Additional Director General of Police, Enforcement Bureau-CID, A Amalraj, and Inspector General of Police, Crime, PK Senthilkumari, commended the swift action taken by their team.

The authorities have urged the public to report information related to the manufacture and sale of counterfeit goods. Complaints can be sent to spiprec@gmail.com or made via phone at 044-28511587.