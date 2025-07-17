4 of a family held for forging documents of NRI's property in Egmore to sell it

CHENNAI: The city police's anti-land grab wing has arrested four persons of the same family for forging documents and illegally acquiring a prime property near Egmore police station, originally belonging to a France-based NRI.

The arrested persons were identified as Rafi Baig, his wife, Arifa, her mother, Rosie and Baig's son, Imran. The plot, measuring about 812 sq ft and worth Rs 1 crore, belongs to Mary Francis, who lives in France with her family. Mary is the legal heir of Subramani, on whose name the property was originally registered.

The accused had created forged documents to portray Arifa as the legal heir to the property owner and then attempted to sell the property using the forged documents.

The investigation also found that Baig used the same fraudulent documents to obtain a Rs 10 lakh mortgage loan from a pawnbroker in 2019.

The complainant stated that the revenue department had also issued a succession certificate and patta without proper verification. Mary Francis moved the courts and also submitted several documents with the Central Crime Branch to establish the fraudulent actions of the accused.

After investigations, police established that the four of them were involved in the fraud and arrested them. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway to determine the involvement of any government officials or other persons who might have been part of the illegal act.