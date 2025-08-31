4-lane elevated corridor to come up on ECR from Tiruvanmiyur to Uthandi

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority (TANSHA) has invited bids to construct a 13.3-km four-lane elevated corridor along East Coast Road (ECR) between Tiruvanmiyur and Uthandi.

The project will begin at West Avenue Road near the LB Road junction and end at Uthandi. In addition, 1.82 km of the at-grade stretch will be widened to six lanes with paved shoulders, covered drains, and footpaths. The work will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Model.

According to the feasibility report, the elevated structure will have a deck width of 17.25 metres, consisting of two carriageways with a vertical clearance of 5.5 metres.

A network of ramps has been planned for access. On the Uthandi-bound carriageway, vehicles can enter via up-ramps at LB Road and Neelangarai, and exit at Neelangarai and Uthandi. On the Tiruvanmiyur-bound side, vehicles can enter at Uthandi, Akkarai, and Neelangarai, and exit at Neelangarai, the Tiruvanmiyur RTO, and West Avenue Road. All entry and exit ramps will be two lanes wide, about seven metres each.

Neelangarai will have ramps on both sides, as the upcoming ECR–OMR link road connects to the Pallavaram–Thoraipakkam Radial Road there.

The project aims to reduce signal delays and traffic conflicts caused by the large number of cross streets feeding into the ECR. The existing 14-km stretch has 17 traffic signals, with around 190 crossroads on the left and 157 on the right.

Traffic counts taken in May and June 2024 recorded an average daily flow of 68,923 vehicles at Injambakkam, equivalent to 58,226 passenger car units (PCU). Peak-hour traffic accounts for 7.08 per cent in both the morning and evening. Forecasts up to 2054 project a maximum flow of 10,424 PCU per hour. The report notes that the present four-lane at-grade section cannot handle this demand.

Utility shifts, including the relocation of water pipelines near ramps, will be required. Land acquisition will be limited to ramp locations, as the main right-of-way has already been secured.