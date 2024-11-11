4 held with meth, MDMA near IT park in Thoraipakkam

CHENNAI: Thoraipakkam police arrested four youths on Saturday for alleged possession of methamphetamine and MDMA tablets near an IT park on Thoraipakkam radial road. Police had received a tip-off about the peddlers handing over the meth to their clients near the IT park and rounded them up.

On checking the quartet, they were found to be in possession of six grams of meth and ten MDMA tablets. The arrested persons were identified as L Lokesh (26) of Thirumangalam, S Devanathan (27) of Cuddalore, S Rajesh (24) of Nagercoil and Allen Gregory (25) of Velachery.

Further investigations are underway to identify the source from where the suspects secured the drug. Police had also arrested a small-time television artist on Saturday for alleged possession of five grams of methamphetamine. The arrested woman, K Esther alias Meena (28) of Kovilambakkam was arrested outside a shopping mall in Royapettah based on a tip-off.

Police said that she has acted in a small role in a Tamil film and has also acted in television serials. Investigations are underway to find peddlers who are part of Esther’s network and about her clientele, which is likely to include people in the television industry.

The public who want to send in leads on Greater Chennai Police (GCP) about the sale and consumption of drugs can contact the GCP at 78710 78100.