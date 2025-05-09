4 held, including 2 techies for sexual assault of two minor girls in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Vanagaram Police have arrested four individuals, including two techies, in connection with the sexual assault of two minor girls, aged 15 and 16. A fifth suspect remains at large as investigations continue.

According to police reports, both girls left their homes on April 30 without informing their parents. After their disappearance, the families filed a complaint with the Vanagaram Police Station, prompting authorities to launch a search operation.

On July 3, one of the girls returned home and provided critical information that led the police to rescue the second victim from Marina Beach. During interrogation, the survivors disclosed harrowing details of their ordeal.

The girls revealed that they had befriended Lokesh (22), a native of Vellore, while wandering near Marina Beach. Lokesh allegedly introduced them to three accomplices: Sathasivam (24), an auto mechanic from Arakkonam; Syed Kalim (25) and Aswin (23).

Over several days, the group reportedly lured the girls to multiple locations, including cinemas and commercial complexes, under false pretences before sexually assaulting them. One girl managed to escape and return home, while the other was later rescued by police.

The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and apprehended the 4 suspects on Thursday. Authorities are actively searching for a fifth suspect linked to the case.

“They exploited the trust of these minors and subjected them to sexual assault,” stated a police official.