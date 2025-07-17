4 cyber crooks wanted in Chennai, held from UP

CHENNAI: The Chennai Police's cybercrime wing has arrested four persons from Uttar Pradesh in connection with an online trading scam in which at least four city residents were cheated of Rs 48 lakh.

Police said the accused were already in judicial custody in Uttar Pradesh and were arrested formally and brought to the city. The four have been identified as Mohan Singh (33), Sanyam Jain (26), Harshavarat Dangupta (28), and Armaan (30).

The accused opened and operated 153 mule bank accounts in which money swindled from cyber fraud victims were handled. The city police had registered a case based on complaints from Hari Prakash of Anna Nagar, Nithya of Virugambakkam, Sivaraman of Villivakkam, and Naresh Kumar of Kambar Nagar.

Police said all the complainants had lost money to promises of high returns on their investments. A probe revealed that the money earned by fraudulent means was converted into cryptocurrency.

Investigations have revealed that the accused opened mule bank accounts, later accessed by associates operating from abroad. They also used a mobile application ‘Chinese Dragon’ to manage the accounts via API access. This allowed remote operatives to monitor balances and transfer funds instantly upon deposit.

Another suspect, Rohan (28), believed to be the mastermind of the operation, is currently in the Telangana police’s custody in connection with a different online fraud case.