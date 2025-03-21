4 arrested for meth possession in Chetpet, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar

CHENNAI: The Anti-Narcotic Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of city police arrested four persons for alleged possession of methamphetamine in separate incidents in Chetpet and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar.

In Thiru vi ka Nagar police limits, a police team kept vigil near the football ground on Pallavan Salai and intercepted a man on suspicion. As he gave evasive replies, the police checked his belongings and found 4 grams of methamphetamine on him after which he was arrested.

The arrested person was identified as J Dev Anand alias Vicky (33). Police said that he already has pending drug cases against him in Washermanpet and Madipakkam police stations.

In another incident, in Maduravoyal police limits, the ANIU team secured three persons near an apartment complex in Vanagaram and seized 5.07 grams of methamphetamine from them on Sunday.

The arrested persons were identified as K Kishore Kumar (23) of Puzhal, S Manikandan (36) of Puzhal, and Fazilullah (36) of Vanagaram.

Investigations revealed that Manikandan ran a catering company and Fazillullah ran a recruitment firm for private companies.

All the arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.