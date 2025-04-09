36-year-old arrested for assaulting man to death in Chennai

CHENNAI: The police on Tuesday arrested a 36-year-old man on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder after the man he pushed and assaulted after an argument succumbed to his injuries in Kasimedu.

On Monday, the Fishing Harbour police were alerted about a man lying unconscious in a lane near Old Wharf in Kasimedu and rushed to the scene. The man was declared as brought dead, after which police traced his family and informed them.

The deceased was identified as A Murugan (54) of Old Washermanpet. A probe revealed that Murugan was an alcoholic and did not have a regular job. Recently, the arrested person, Ranjith, had given Rs 8,000 cash to Murugan to buy tobacco products from Andhra Pradesh.

While Murugan took the money, he did not honour the agreement. This prompted Ranjith to confront him after he returned from fishing. In the melee, Ranjith assaulted Murugan, which led to his death. Ranjith fled the scene after Murugan became unconscious without informing the latter's family, according to police.

Ranjith was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.