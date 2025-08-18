35000 cusecs of water to be discharged from Mettur dam from 4 pm

CHENNAI: The quantity of water being discharged downstream from the Mettur Dam will be increased from 22,000 cusecs to 35,000 cusecs from 4 pm on Monday, following increased releases from the Kabini and KRS dams, rising from 25,000 to 70,000 cusecs, respectively.

According to officials from the Water Resources department, 21,300 cusecs of water is currently being released through the dam powerhouse and tunnel powerhouse, with the remainder discharged via the Ellis surplus channel. The barrages have been instructed to maintain the discharge without any deviation.

As of 2:28 pm on Monday, the water level stood at 117.440 feet (89,446 million cubic feet), compared to the full storage capacity of 120 feet.

It may be recalled that the authorities have already issued a flood alert, urging residents living along the banks of the Cauvery and in low-lying areas to move to safer locations. People have also been advised to take all necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety and security of their lives and property.