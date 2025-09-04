350 cleanliness workers detained during protest planning meet in Chennai

CHENNAI: Nearly 350 cleanliness workers employed under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) from the Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones were detained by police after they gathered at May Day Park in Chintadripet for a general meeting to plan their next steps.

The workers were taken to different locations across the city, including Tiruvanmiyur, Kottivakkam, and Thoraipakkam. Some sustained injuries while being moved.

The detentions came amid an ongoing dispute over the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) decision to privatise solid waste management in Zones V and VI. Workers have been protesting the move, alleging that under private contracts, they face salary deductions for minor delays, reduced breaks, heavier workloads, and even threats of termination for taking leave.

Last week, the GCC gave an assurance that workers will continue to receive their last drawn wage of Rs 23,000, and that it was in talks with Ramky, the private concessionaire, to revise salaries. The corporation would cover any shortfall if the contractor failed to pay the mandated sum, it had said.

In their representation to authorities, workers had demanded a daily wage of Rs 945 inclusive of basic pay, ESI, PF and bonus, along with weekly offs, festival and maternity leave, and gratuity. They also urged the government to fulfil Chief Minister MK Stalin’s electoral promise on their employment.

The protests have been ongoing for weeks. The workers who staged a sit-in against the privatisation of solid waste management in Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones outside Ripon Building from August 1 were detained on August 13. They were arrested and moved to different locations across the city, following a High Court directive ordering the police to shift them to designated protest venues.

On September 2, the High Court appointed retired judge V Parthiban to head a one-man commission to probe allegations of police excess during the dispersal of workers outside the GCC headquarters.