320 kg Ganja seized by NCB in Chennai; two held

CHENNAI: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai zonal unit seized 320 kg of ganja smuggled from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu by concealing the contraband under a false bottom in a load van with fake number plates.

The value of the seized ganja is Rs 2 crore, NCB said in an official statement.

According to officials, NCB officials received a tip off about movement of a large consignment of the narcotic substance on Sunday (Oct 12) and intercepted a load van near Karanodai Toll plaza near Red Hills.

On Searching the vehicle, officials detected the false bottom and dismantled it and found 150 packets of ganja concealed in the special cavity underneath the false bottom of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was secured and in subsequent investigation, NCB officials arrested one more person who arranged fake number plate and fake "FasTag" for the purpose of Ganja trafficking.

Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend additional members of the syndicate.