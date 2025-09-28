300 smart cameras to watch over Marina Beach in safety upgrade

CHENNAI: In a major step to bolster public safety, city police are rolling out a project to install a state-of-the-art video surveillance system across Marina Beach. The initiative seeks to transform the bustling high-density zone into a smartly monitored space, enabling improved crowd control and swifter law enforcement action.

The project’s central objective is the creation of a "robust CCTV grid" integrated with the city’s Intelligent City Command and Control Center (ICCC). This network will grant authorities comprehensive, real-time visibility of the beachfront.

The scale of deployment is extensive. A total of 300 high-definition cameras will be positioned at 71 key spots, stretching from the Labour Statue to the Lighthouse, Marina PS to Srinivasapuram, and along Kamarajar Salai and the beach service road. The installation points, which include the sandy beach areas, were finalised after a detailed gap analysis to ensure maximum coverage.

The surveillance setup will feature 280 high-resolution 4K Ultra HD bullet cameras and 20 Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras. Integrated number plate recognition technology will aid in precise vehicle tracking and enforcement. To sustain the system, 71 galvanised, weather-resistant poles — built to withstand the marine environment — will house cameras, power backups, and protective gear.

For seamless data flow, the network will combine RF Radio links with high-bandwidth fibre optic or leased lines, feeding footage to a mini-control centre and finally to the ICCC. Video data will be archived for 30 days to assist investigations. Once complete, the network will provide 24/7 ICCC monitoring, significantly boosting security capacity and safeguarding the millions of visitors who throng Marina Beach each year.