300 fishermen from TN's coastal districts take part in first-ever boat race in Chennai

CHENNAI: More than 300 fishermen from 21 coastal villages participated in the first-ever boat race race held in Chennai.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the event was organised by DMK functionaries in Tiruvottiyur at Bharathiyar Nagar Beach to mark Chief Minister MK Stalin's birthday.

The winner of the boat race was awarded with the prize money of Rs 50,000, while the second prize received Rs 15,000.