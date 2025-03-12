30 vehicles to spray-clean footpaths, bus shelters in Chennai

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya on Wednesday inaugurated the cleaning of footpaths and bus shelters by deploying 30 vehicles across the city that would spray-clean them. It is noted that the water used in this operation, provided by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, was recycled and purified.

The cleaning drive covers footpaths and bus shelters in all 15 zones. The vehicles are equipped with high-pressure pumps and water tanks and would use purified water for spraying and cleaning. These cleaning activities will be carried out in rotation.

These cleaning activities would be continuously monitored by designated officers. To maintain hygiene, intensive cleaning efforts are being undertaken on all roads, bus stops, parks, cemeteries, and flyovers. Garbage, construction debris, posters, and unauthorised advertisement hoardings are being removed as part of these cleaning efforts.

Additionally, for cleaning and removal of construction and demolition waste from roads and streets within the Chennai Corporation limit areas, 150 vehicles including tipper lorries, mini lorries, JCB vehicles, and bobcat vehicles are being used.

The release added that the people have been encouraged to fully cooperate with the cleaning activities undertaken by the local body in its efforts to maintain a clean city.