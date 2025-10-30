3 year old's finger injured in airport escalator mishap

CHENNAI: A holiday trip to Jaipur turned traumatic for a Rajasthan-based family when their three-year-old daughter suffered a finger injury in an escalator accident at Chennai International Airport on Thursday evening. The incident prompted the family of four to cancel their entire journey.

The family was scheduled to travel on an IndiGo flight departing from Chennai at 8:50 pm. As the aircraft was parked at an open bay instead of a terminal with an aerobridge, passengers were instructed to use Gate 104 on the ground level to board.

While descending from the second level to the ground floor via an escalator, the young girl, (Bhavika), got her finger caught in the moving mechanism. The child sustained a crushing injury to her ring finger and was heard crying in pain, causing alarm at the scene.

Airport personnel immediately stopped the escalator. The child received initial first aid at the airport's medical facility and was subsequently rushed in an ambulance to a private hospital in Alwarpet for further treatment.

Following the incident, the girl's parents and their other child cancelled their flight tickets to Jaipur.

When asked, Chennai Airport officials confirmed the incident. "The child sustained a minor injury to her ring finger. She is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Alwarpet. An inquiry into the matter is underway," an official stated.