3-year-old boy drowns in swimming pool of ECR bungalow

CHENNAI: A three-year-old child drowned after accidentally falling into the swimming pool of a bungalow at Injambakkam off East Coast Road on Monday.

The deceased child was identified as S Rithesh. Ritesh's father, Sugumaran, is a car driver and the caretaker of the bungalow, which belongs to a businessman. He lived with his family at an outhouse in the bungalow's compound.

On Monday evening, Sugumaran was cleaning the car while his wife was in the kitchen. The child was left unattended when the incident happened, preliminary investigation revealed.

When Sugumaran went inside his house, he noticed that his son was missing and went in search of him around the house only to find him lying unconscious inside the swimming pool.

Sugumaran took his son out of the pool and rushed him to a primary health centre and later to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where the doctors declared the child dead on arrival.

Neelankarai police registered a case and are investigating. They are also questioning the child's family members.