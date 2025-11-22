3 of Bawaria gang held guilty of MLA murder in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Chennai additional sessions court on Friday declared three members of the Bawaria gang guilty of the murder of former AIADMK MLA K Sudarsanam. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Monday.

Sudarsanam had served as the MLA of Gummidipoondi constituency in Tiruvallur district and had also held the post of Minister for Backward Classes Welfare.

On January 9, 2005, a five-member gang broke into his house, shot the MLA dead, assaulted his wife and son, and looted 62 sovereigns of gold jewellery.

Five special teams under the leadership of then IG North Zone SR Jangid arrested Bawaria gang members from Haryana and Rajasthan during an operation that stretched over eight months. Two of the main accused were killed in encounters in North India. The special teams registered a case against 32 people.

Among them, nine persons including Om Prakash from Haryana and his brother Jagadish were arrested. Three women who had been granted bail later went absconding. Two of those arrested — Om Prakash Bawaria and another — died in prison.

While the trial was initially held in Gummidipoondi, it was later transferred to the Chennai additional sessions court at the Chennai District Collectorate campus.

The case against four persons — Jagadish, Rakesh, Ashok, and Jaildhar Singh — was heard by L Abraham Lincoln, the 15th additional session court justice.

A total of 86 police witnesses were examined during the trial. After the completion of all arguments, the judge delivered the verdict, producing all four accused before the court. Among them, Jagadish, Rakesh, and Ashok were declared guilty.

Since Singh is already out on bail, the judge stated that the decision on whether he is guilty or not will be announced on Monday based on the charges against him.

The judge then asked the accused whether they wished to say anything regarding the verdict.

They responded that they had no connection with the case. Their counsel, Sankara Subbu, requested the court to impose the minimum punishment.

Following this, the judge adjourned the hearing and announced that the sentencing for the three convicted men will be delivered on November 24.